Pakistan cuts petrol, diesel prices by up to Rs8 per litre

ISLAMABAD – The federal government announced a reduction in the prices of petroleum products on Wednesday, in another bid to pass on relief to the people.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced the price of petrol was slashed by Rs8 per litre, diesel by Rs5 per litre, and kerosene oil remained unchanged. The price cut takes effect from Thursday for the next fortnight.

With new updates, the price of petrol comes down from Rs270 to Rs262 per litre. The Price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) has been reduced to Rs. 253.00 per litre, the Price of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) will now be Rs. Rs. 147.68 per litre.

Latest petrol price June 2023