Pakistan, Cuba sign MoU to enhance cooperation in literature

Pakistan and Cuba Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in the field of literature through exchange of books, conducting joint research and arranging joint book fairs, conferences and workshops.

The MoU was signed by Federal Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Engineer Aamir Hasan and Ambassador of Cuba to Pakistan, Gabrel Tiel Capote in a ceremony held at the division.

Under the MoU, National Library of Pakistan (NLP) and National Library of Cuba- “Jose Marti” will collaborate for joint research projects in library and information sciences, publishing articles of mutual interest and holding exhibitions, joint conferences and workshops in each other’s countries.

Advisor to Prime Minister on NH&LH, Irfan Siddiqui was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Irfan Siddiqui termed the signing of first-ever such MoU between Pakistan and Cuba to strengthen literary ties as historic.

He said Cuba possesses a unique history and significance in the world and cooperation between both countries in the field of literature will strengthen people-to-people contacts.

He said the division, since assuming responsibility to supervise NLP, has introduced many reforms for making it more useful for the readers, especially students.

The process of digitization of books and important documents by NLP is continuing and more steps are being taken to facilitate visitors, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Cuba to Pakistan, Gabrel Tiel Capote said some people think that books are of no more importance in the modern era which is a wrong perception. “Books and knowledge are great asset and heritage for the humanity”, he said.

He told that every year, Cuba arranges an international book fair where more than 40 countries participate. He invited Pakistan to participate in the next book fair.

It is pertinent to mention here that NH&LH division has already signed MoU with Belarus, Turkey and Tajikistan while signing of MoU with Bulgaria, Portugal and Hungary is in process.

The literary corners of different countries including Belarus, Azerbaijan, Turkey and United States have already been established while work on setting up corners of China and Iran is in process.—APP

