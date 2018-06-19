Pakistan, CSACF to work together for regional peace: Li Jiming

KUNMING : Pakistan and China-South Asia Cooperation Forum (CSACF) will work together to promote regional peace and prosperity as well as implementing Presiding Xi Jinpng’s concept of shared destiny.

This was stated by Director-General of Yunnan Province’s Foreign Affairs Office Li Jiming in an interview on the occasion of First meetng of CSACF.

“I have made personal conversations with Pakistan’s top-level diplomat in China and without any doubts this forum will bring positive influence to relationship between china and Pakistan as well”, he added.

He further added that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will not lead Pakistan and other countries to a debt crisis that borrow money from China to finance infrastructure projects.

Reacting to criticism that the BRI may become a debt trap for many countries such as Pakistan and Myanmar, which borrow money from China to finance road or rail projects connecting China with neighboring countries and countries along the Belt and Road route, Li said China’s loans to other governments carry very low intrest rates so they would not put high pressure on the economy of those countries.

He assured that projects are carefully screened via feasibility studies and the debt crisis is unlikely to happen.

He also assured that China would not interfere in the sovereignty of countries or dominate the region via Belt and Road projects.

The deepening cooperation between China and other countries is aimed at creating mutual benefits and sharing prosperity, he stated.

While sharing the details, he said that with the joint efforts of all the participants including Pakistan, the 1st China-South Asia Cooperation Forum was concluded with great success.

The 1st CSACF was co-organized by the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the People’s Government of Yunnan Province of the People’s Republic of China.

The 1st CSACF was opened concurrently with the 5th China-South Asia Expo and the 25th China Kunming Import & Export Fair at Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center in Kunming.

CSACF parallel events of the Opening Ceremony of China-South Asia Poverty Reduction Exhibition, China-South Asia High Level Roundtable Meeting for Business Cooperation, China-South Asia Local Government Leaders’ Dialogue, and Financial Cooperation Development Strategy Seminar was successfully held and events were attended by high level 400 government officials from China, Pakistan, Indiaand other South Asian countries.

The representatives from international organizations such as Asian Development Bank, New Development Bank, South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and representatives from Yunnan and Chinese other provinces and municipalities were also present on the occasion.

Addressing to media he added that China will stick to its unwavering commitment to reform and opening-up, working together with other Asian countries and the rest of the world to create a bright future forAsia and the world.

It is in this context that it is highly relevant to hold the CSACF. The cooperation between China and South Asia is in accord with the development needs of the two sides and will greatly promote regional cooperation in Asia, he said.

“Key areas for future cooperation have been identified, including interconnectivity, business, local government, poverty reduction and alleviation, finance and people-to-people exchanges”, he explained.

The success of the 1st CSACF has strengthened the confidence in the future of China-South Asia cooperation as well as the development of the CSACF. It is a new platform for serving the high-level policy dialogues between the governments of China and South Asian countries, a grand platform for serving regional economic cooperation between China and South Asian countries, promoting the integration of the two big markets and business cooperation, he said.