Pakistan crush Scotland, win series 2-0

Observer Report

Edinburgh

Shoaib Malik blasted a quick-fire 49 as Pakistan powered to an 84-run rout of Scotland in the second Twenty20 international on Wednesday.

Malik´s unbeaten innings took just 22 balls and containing five sixes and one four, setting the stage for Pakistan to seal a 2-0 series win.

Fakhar Zaman (33) and Ahmed Shehzad (24) rattled up a 60-run partnership for the first wicket in Edinburgh before Scotland hit back to reduce the tourists to 98-5.

Following on from Sunday´s historic win over England — the world´s top ranked one-day international side — Scotland were hoping to claim another big scalp against the number-one ranked T20 nation.Michael Leask´s three wickets gave Scotland hope, but Shoaib´s brutal hitting kept Pakistan in charge as his side reached 166-6 after their 20 overs.

Scotland had scored 156 in a losing effort in the first T20 clash with Pakistan on Tuesday, but this time they were unable to muster a decent response.

George Munsey was caught for a duck after just two balls and Pakistan made short work of the rest as the Scots finished 82 all out after just 15 overs.