Pakistan crush Scotland by 48 runs

Observer Report

Edinburgh

Pakistan defeated Scotland by 48 runs in the first Twenty20 International of the two-match series here on Tuesday.

Chasing a huge total of 205, the minnows were restricted to 156 for six in the 20 overs due to some excellent bowling by the top-ranked T20 team. Leg-spinner Shadab Khan and pace bowler Hasan Ali claimed two wickets each for 25 and 33 runs, respectively, while left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz and fast bowler Mohammad Amir took one wicket each.

For Scots, Michael Leask top-scored with an unbeaten 38 from 24 balls, hitting two sixes and three fours. Scotland—who cruised to 53 runs in just five overs— succumbed in second half. Fall of wickets in regular intervals restricted Scottish innings to 155 runs. Shadab Khan took two wickets in allotted four overs.