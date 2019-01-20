Pakistan crush India in Asian Junior Squash Championship

Pattaya, Thailand

Pakistan won their first two ties of the Asian Junior Squash Championship final against arch-rivals India to claim the title 2-0 in the best-of-three clash in Thailand. Farhan Hashmi defeated Veer Chotrani 3-2 in a close encounter that Pakistan narrowly edged. Chotrani claimed the first set 2-11 but Hashmi bounced back in superb fashion to win the next two rounds 11-9 and 11-7 to claim the lead. Chotrani dominated the fourth set and took it 5-11 but Hashmi held his nerves in the crucial deciding set and managed to claim it 11-9.

If the first match had been a nail-biting affair then the second was anything but as Abbas Zeb blew away Utkarsh to guide Pakistan to the silverware.

Zeb claimed the first set 11-4 before being even more dominant in the second set, which he won 11-2. Zeb eased off the gas a bit in the third set but didn’t have to get past second gear to claim it 11-6. India went down to favourites Pakistan for the second time in the week to finish runners-up in the boys’ category of the Asian junior team squash championship in Pattaya, Thailand, on Sunday.

India, who had upset Malaysia in the semi-finals on Saturday, failed to raise their level in the summit clash as they lost 2-0. The two teams had met in the group stage as well and Pakistan had then won the tie 2-1. Advertisement The hero of India’s semi-final triumph, Veer Chotrani, did his best to give India the lead, stretching Muhammad Farhan Hashmi to five games but ended up on the losing end of the 2-11, 11-9, 11-7, 5-11, 11-9 scoreline.

Utkarsh Baheti was then no match to the guile of Abbas Zeb as he lost 11-4, 11-2, 11-6 to end India’s hopes of a turn around. The Indian girls’ team had bagged the bronze medal after losing to Malaysia in the semi-finals. Earlier, Pakistan had claimed an easy 3-0 victory over South Korea and India as Pakistan had defeated arch-rivals India 2-1 on Thursday.

Pakistan took the lead when Abbas Zeb defeated Utkarsh Baheti by 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-6 and 11-9. Haris Qasim secured the win with a 10-12, 6-11, 12-10, 12-10 and 11-6 victory over Veer Chotrani in the second event. India managed to pull a match back as Tushar Shahani beat Muhammad Farhan Hashmi by 11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 10-12 and 5-11.—Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp