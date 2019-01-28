Daily Pakistan Observer -

  1. Home
  2. Top News
  3. Pakistan cruise to victory in 4th ODI

Pakistan cruise to victory in 4th ODI

Observer Report

Johannesburg

A dominant Pakistan cruised to
victory in the fourth One-Day International (ODI) against South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, levelling the five-match series 2-2.
Batsmen sealed the win for the green shirts with eight wickets in hand and 111 balls to spare. Opener Imam-ul-Haq led the chase with 71 runs to follow up on his century in the third game while Fakhar Zaman made 44 in their opening stand of 70 runs. Babar Azam then joined Haq for a 94 run partnership for the second wicket.

Post Views: 83

Share this post

PinIt

    You may also like...

    scroll to top