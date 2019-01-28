Pakistan cruise to victory in 4th ODI to level series against South Africa

Johannesburg

A dominant Pakistan cruised to victory in the fourth One-Day International (ODI) against South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, levelling the five-match series 2-2.

Batsmen sealed the win for the green shirts with eight wickets in hand. At the end of play at 31.3 overs, Imam-ul-Haq was the leading scorer with 71 runs. He was followed by Fakhar Zaman at 44 runs and Babar Azam at 41 runs.

In the first inning, South Africa’s lower order collapsed under a deadly onslaught from Pakistani bowlers, who restricted Proteas to 164.

Pakistan played today’s match without skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was handed a four-match suspension by the International Cricket Council for his ‘racist’ remarks during the second ODI last week. Shoaib Malik led the green shirts, while Mohammad Rizwan was called in to replace Sarfaraz.

As the match kicked off, Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first. Opener Hashim Amla racked up 59 runs before being bowled out by Imad Wasim. Skipper Faf du Plessis was caught out at 57 by Muhammad Hafeez off a delivery from young Shadab Khan.

25-year-old Usman Shinwari sent four batsmen back to the pavilion in his sixth and seventh overs, while Shaheen Shah Afridi captured three wickets. Shadab took a total of two, while Muhammad Amir took a single pelt. Proteas were decked out in pink kits for today’s Pink ODI to raise awareness about efforts to combat breast cancer.

At the end of the first innings, Shinwari also dedicated his 4 for 35 in seven overs to those suffering from cancer.—Agencies

