Pakistan Cricket Team to receive visas from India for T20 World Cup

The Pakistani cricket team is ready for the ICC T20 World Cup in October as the Indian government is set to grant visas to the players, several Indian media outlets published on Saturday.
The Pakistan cricket team, led by Babar Azam, will have no hurdles in travelling to India for the ICC World T20 in October as the government is set to issue visas to the players from the neighbouring nation.
According to a report carried by IndiaToday, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah has informed the Apex Council about the government’s decision on giving visas to the Pakistan players.
“The visa issue of Pakistan cricket team has been sorted. However whether the fans can travel across the border to watch matches is still not clear,” an Apex Council member told Press Trust of India on terms of anonymity, according to the report.
The official added that the matter will be decided in due course. “However we had promised ICC that it will be sorted,” the official said.
Due to rising political tensions in the past years, Pakistan and India have not yet had a bilateral series.
The BCCI has also zeroed in on nine venues where World T20 will be held with Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium hosting the final.
The other venues are Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Dharamsala.
ICC Cricket T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule
T20 2020 World cup postpone due to the Covid-19 until 2022 but T20 World Cup 2021 schedule should be similar as below.
|
Match No
|
Date
|
Teams
|
Round
|
Group
|1
|18-Oct-21
|Sri Lanka vs Ireland
|First Round
|Group A
|2
|18 October 2021
|Papua New Guinea vs Oman
|First Round
|Group A
|3
|19-Oct-21
|Bangladesh vs Namibia
|First Round
|Group B
|4
|19-Oct-21
|Netherlands vs Scotland
|First Round
|Group B
|5
|20-Oct-21
|Ireland vs Oman
|First Round
|Group A
|6
|20-Oct-21
|Sri Lanka vs Papua New Guinea
|First Round
|Group A
|7
|21-Oct-21
|Namibia vs Scotland
|First Round
|Group B
|8
|21-Oct-21
|Bangladesh vs Netherlands
|First Round
|Group B
|9
|22-Oct-21
|Papua New Guinea vs Ireland
|First Round
|Group A
|10
|22-Oct-21
|Sri Lanka vs Oman
|First Round
|Group A
|11
|23-Oct-21
|FriNetherlands vs Namibia
|First Round
|Group B
|12
|23-Oct-21
|Bangladesh vs Scotland
|First Round
|Group B
|13
|24-Oct-21
|Australia vs Pakistan
|Super 12
|Group 1
|14
|24-Oct-21
|India vs South Africa
|Super 12
|Group 2
|15
|25-Oct-21
|TBC vs TBC
|Super 12
|Group 1
|16
|25-Oct-21
|New Zealand vs West Indies
|Super 12
|Group 1
|17
|26-Oct-21
|Afghanistan vs TBC
|Super 12
|Group 2
|18
|26-Oct-21
|England vs TBC
|Super 12
|Group 2
|19
|27-Oct-21
|New Zealand vs TBC
|Super 12
|Group 1
|20
|28-Oct-21
|Afghanistan vs TBC
|Super 12
|Group 2
|21
|28-Oct-21
|Australia vs West Indies
|Super 12
|Group 1
|22
|29-Oct-21
|Pakistan vs TBC
|Super 12
|Group 1
|23
|29-Oct-21
|India vs TBC
|Super 12
|Group 2
|24
|30-Oct-21
|FriEngland vs South Africa
|Super 12
|Group 2
|25
|30-Oct-21
|West Indies vs TBC
|Super 12
|Group 1
|26
|31-Oct-21
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|Super 12
|Group 1
|27
|31-Oct-21
|Australia vs TBC
|Super 12
|Group 1
|28
|01-Nov-21
|Afghanistan vs South Africa
|Super 12
|Group 2
|29
|01-Nov-21
|India vs England
|Super 12
|Group 2
|30
|02-Nov-21
|TBC vs TBC
|Super 12
|Group 2
|31
|02-Nov-21
|New Zealand vs TBC
|Super 12
|Group 1
|32
|03-Nov-21
|Pakistan vs West Indies
|Super 12
|Group 1
|33
|04-Nov-21
|Australia vs TBC
|Super 12
|Group 1
|34
|04-Nov-21
|Afghanistan vs England
|Super 12
|Group 2
|35
|05-Nov-21
|South Africa vs TBC
|Super 12
|Group 2
|36
|05-Nov-21
|India vs TBC
|Super 12
|Group 2
|37
|06-Nov-21
|FriPakistan vs TBC
|Super 12
|Group 1
|38
|06-Nov-21
|Australia vs New Zealand
|Super 12
|Group 1
|39
|07-Nov-21
|England vs TBC
|Super 12
|Group 2
|40
|07-Nov-21
|West Indies vs TBC
|Super 12
|Group 1
|41
|08-Nov-21
|South Africa vs TBC
|Super 12
|Group 2
|42
|08-Nov-21
|India vs Afghanistan
|Super 12
|Group 2
|
Match No
|
Date
|
Teams
|
Semi-Final|Final
|1
|11 November 2021
|TBC vs TBC
|1st Semi-Final
|2
|12 November 2021
|TBC vs TBC
|2nd Semi-Final
|3
|15 November 2021
|TBC vs TBC
|Final
Note: T20 World Cup 2021 schedule is yet to announce officially, keep watching this space for updates.