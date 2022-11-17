Each member of the Pakistan Cricket Team is set to pocket huge pay-outs as the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the detailed prize money for the runner-up team.

ICC has allocated US $800,000 for Pakistan as the tournament’s second-best side while the squad will also be granted $40,000 for each of its Super 12 wins which comes out to 120,000 dollars after three wins.

The collective prize money awarded to the Pakistan cricket team equates to more than 220 million Pakistani rupees.

The prize will be split equally between the players and the management with 16 portions going to the cricketers who managed to make the team while one remaining portion will go to Shahnawa Dhani who remained a reserve member on support.

After all the permutation of varying factors, each player will get around PKR1 crore 30 lakh rupees for their efforts. Kushdil Shah and Mohammad Hasnain, who did not make a single appearance for the side, are also guaranteed that sum.

ICC also handed out a daily allowance of 125 Australian dollars to each player with the Pakistan Cricket Board giving the players 114 of its own.

Even with all that money in their pockets, it is unlikely that every member of the squad will not trade it for World Cup glory after Pakistan fell to England by five wickets at the final hurdle.