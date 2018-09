LAHORE : Pakistan Cricket Team Captain Sarfraz Ahmed has said that Pakistan cricket team will donate 3.2 million rupees in the dams fund.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore on Monday, he urged every citizen of the country to donate in the fund.

He said Pakistan cricket team is well prepared for Asia Cup 2018. He said that our bowling is strong enough to defend the targets; however the team is paying attention towards improving bating.