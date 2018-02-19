Pakistan Cricket enters into new era of technology use through android cricket

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Cricket enters into a new era of using technology with the Information Technology University (ITU)’s cricket analytics platform being rolled out with the Pakistan Cricket Board to cover PSL, which will allow analysis of each player, aids with selection and enables scientific coaching.

Dr. Umar Saif founding Vice Chancellor Information Technology University of the Punjab said after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Najam Aziz Sethi Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at Qaddafi Stadium here Sunday.

Dr. Umar Saif further said, “We have been silently working with PCB on this project since May 2017.

This is totally unprecedented in cricket world that performance of cricket players is being digitally measured from the grass-root level.

This will change the map of the Pakistan cricket for the better and help selectors, coaches, and fitness gurus make better qualitative decisions for our cricket team.

The VC ITU expressed special thanks to Inzamam ul Haq and Mushtaq Ahmed who approached with this idea and provided constant guidance during the development of Insights. Credit also goes to my friend Mr. Najam Aziz Sethi for his resolve to take Pakistan cricket to new heights with his untiring efforts and openness to innovation and technology.”

Najam Aziz Sethi, PCB Chairman said, “This is something that I wanted from the day one of my tenure and I am glad that we have finally made it happen for Pakistan cricket. I can see it play a vital role in the growth and development of cricket in Pakistan.”

Inzamam ul Haq, a cricket legend and the chief selector of Pakistan cricket team, said, “Mushy and I wanted to leave a legacy behind. A system that can serve Pakistan cricket for years to come.

Insight is the true implementation of our ideas and expertise. This can give you deeper insights into players’ performances especially in situations where no high resolution camera’s and hawk eye is available.

I am thankful to Mr. Najam Sethi, PCB coaches, analysts & administration, Dr. Umar Saif project lead Talha Rehmani, and ITU team for their endless support.”

Talha Rehmani, Project lead Insights, said, “Insights comes from the merger of state-of-the-art technology and cricket expertise.

We have a long way to go but Insights will change the way we interpret and approach players’ performances for better. It will also help our coaches and fitness trainers to customize the players’ routines & exercises and focus on relevant areas.”

Insights – a unique match analysis and scoring facility developed by ITU for upcoming edition of Pakistan Super League and domestic matches in Pakistan including Quaid-e-Azam trophy, Pakistan Cup, etc.

Detailed evaluation sessions were conducted with these mentors and PCB support staff such as analysts, scorers, trainers and other coaches.