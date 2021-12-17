Pakistan Cricket Board launches search for ‘power-hitting’ coach

LAHORE – As part of its key strategic objective of achieving cricketing excellence by strengthening the foundation of Pakistan cricket through investment into pathways cricket, the Pakistan Cricket Board Friday launched its search for highly qualified and skilled coaches, who will be based at Lahore’s state of the art National High Performance Centre.

In this relation, the cricket board on Friday posted advertisements for the High Performance Coach as well as batting, bowling, fielding and power-hitting coaches, who, among other qualifications, must boast a minimum experience of five years.

The power-hitting coach is a new post created by the cricket board.

The High-Performance Coach will be required to provide integrated and holistic coaching support to the players across all formats and levels, including life and mental preparedness. He will also be responsible for identifying talent and defining objectives for individual players that would facilitate excellence and augmentation in the players’ game, personalities and leadership, following in the PCB’s vision, Philosophy and approach.

The batting, bowling, fielding and power-hitting coaches, among other qualifications, will lead the PCB’s development programmes. They will also be responsible for identifying objectives for individual players within their areas of responsibilities that would facilitate excellence and augmentation in skills enhancements.

While advertisements for the national team coaches will be posted in due course, last date for submission of applications for five the National High Performance Centre coaches is 17 January 2022. The shortlisted candidates will be interviewed by a panel of experts before the candidates are finalised.