With the World Bank promising to finance the project, Pakistan has made progress against its target of generating 100,000 green jobs.

The Ministry of Climate Change in Pakistan has decided to create 0.1 million green jobs by encouraging young people to gain between Rs.800 and Rs.1,000 a day by planting trees in their communities.

The World Bank also decided to give $120 million in support to Pakistan’s SAPM Malik Amin Aslam in order to bring the green jobs initiative off the ground.

Minister added that by enrolling in the scheme, every young individual could receive between Rs.20,000 and Rs.30,000 per month, but the process of finding employment would take five to six months.