Pakistan consulate official shot dead in Afghanistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad/Kabul

A Pakistani diplomatic staffer was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on Monday, confirmed the Foreign Office.

Unknown assailants shot Rana Naiyyer Iqbal outside his residence in Jalalabad, family sources told a news channel.

The Foreign Office condemned the killing of the staffer in the war-ravaged country and demanded increased security from Afghan authorities for its diplomatic staff and missions in the country.

The unidentified assailants were riding motorbikes, diplomatic sources say. “When he was taken to the hospital he was pronounced dead,” said Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan Zahid Nasrullah Khan.

Nangarhar governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani has also confirmed the deadly attack. Police have launched an investigation into the incident. No arrests have been made so far.

Iqbal was returning home after offering prayers at a mosque when he was targeted. He was a resident of Sialkot.

Khan said he had “absolutely no idea” why Rana, a father of five, was targeted.

Rana Naiyyer had been working as an assistant at the Pakistan Consulate in Jalalabad, Dr. Mohammad Faisal, spokesman for Pakistan’s Foreign Office said, condemning the “gruesome murder.”

Pakistan foreign secretary summoned Afghan charge d’affaires to the Foreign Office and lodged a strong protest with him over the killing, Faisal said. The Afghan charge d’affaires was also handed a protest note, he added. The incident comes a few months after two Pakistani diplomats working at the same consulate in Jalalabad were kidnapped and later freed.

Earlier in January 2016, Daesh claimed a suicide attack on the Pakistani consulate in Jalalabad, with a gunbattle which lasted several hours.

Afghan officials had said all three attackers and at least seven members of the security forces died during the attack The attack, which came amid efforts to restart the stalled peace process with the Taliban, resembled similar assaults on diplomatic missions in the country. Jalalabad, the provincial capital of Nangarhar province, is a busy trading hub about 70 kilometres from the main border crossing with Pakistan, from which landlocked Afghanistan imports much of its goods.