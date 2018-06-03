Pakistan, constitution and nation

PIN POINT

Naveed Aman Khan

ALL four former Pakistani Army Chiefs are spending their luxurious lives out of Pakistan. General Jahangir Karamat is enjoying life in America and General Pervez Musharraf in Dubai while General Ashfaq Pervez Kiani in Australia and General Raheel Sharif in Saudi Arabia. On the other hand four former Prime Ministers – Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Mian Nawaz Sharif, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervez -Ashraf are spending their lives in Pakistan among their fellow beings. Nawaz Sharif ,Yusuf Raza Gilani and Pervez Ashraf faced NAB and Supreme Court trials while Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will also soon be dragged in the courts by political opponents against same sort of charges. Former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani was disqualified for five years on contempt charges while former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has faced life time disqualification by the honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif was disqualified within a few weeks of trial while the same honourable Supreme Court could not disqualify former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf the accuse of article 6 and high treason yet.

On a day while proceeding towards the Supreme Court for hearing, General Pervez Musharraf was taken to Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) without any cardiac feelings. He remained their till the time he was allowed to leave for Dubai for ‘further treatment’. During his detention in Pakistan he has been missing his mama. On a dark day he was allowed to leave the country safely. After landing and meeting his ‘mama’ in Dubai Musharraf started feeling better. Sooner he was well enough to enjoy dances with pretty women. When Musharraf left for Dubai, the Supreme Court had no objection. Nawaz Sharif too kept quite on getting rid of the former military ruler. But on May 31, 2018 on the last working day of PML-N government it was decided to suspend Pervez Musharraf’s CNIC and passport because the former military ruler has been facing high treason trial for subverting the Constitution by declaring the state of emergency on November 3, 2007. Now Musharraf can’t operate his accounts anymore because his National Identity Card has been blocked officially. Both the Supreme Court of Pakistan and NAB are quite about Pervez Musharraf till today.

During last fifteen years three Pakistani Generals wrote three books. These are former Chief of Army Staff General Pervez Musharraf, author of ”In the Line of Fire”, former Chief of General Staff General Shahid Aziz author of “Ye Khamoshi Kahan Tak” and former ISI Chief General Asad Durrani co-author of “The Spy Chronicles” with former RAW Chief A.S. Daulat. All three of Pakistani Generals have focused and highlighted eye opening matters related to national sovereignty. For instance poking nose of Pakistan Army in Kargil, handing over of hundreds of Pakistanis to US for dollars, handing over Pakistani Air bases to American Air Force without even consulting colleague Generals and now admitting Pakistan’s role in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir and much more. Here the question arises which of the national interest was served by writing these three very books? To my understanding General Musharraf and Lt. General Asad Durrani caused humiliation and embarrassment to the country and the nation by disclosing or airing national top secrecy.

General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf faced a few days mild trial by PML-N government while former ISI Chief Lt General Asad Durrani is now under investigation by Armed Forces of Pakistan. An investigation by Court of Inquiry has been initiated against General Durrani. This is very good step taken by Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Name of General Durrani has been placed on the ECL because he could not justify satisfactorily his co-authoring the controversial book with former RAW Chief A.S. Daulat. If former ISI Chief Asad Durrani could not keep his mouth shut with our day one worst enemy what to talk about other junior ISI officers. General Durrani should be tried properly.

This is the matter of integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan. It will be good enough for the credibility of the Armed Forces of Pakistan to expedite high treason case against former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf also because Pakistan and its Constitution come first. There is no compromise on Pakistan and its Constitution. These two trials will put Pakistan and Pakistani nation on right path. I am sure these two precedents will be enough message for malpracticing politicians and civil and military bureaucracy. Musharraf and Durrani are liability to Armed Forced of Pakistan. These Generals have not taken care of the fate and future of the Armed Forces and the country. For the bright future they should be tried under military code of conduct. No one is above Pakistan, Nation and Constitution.

— The writer is political analyst based in Islamabad.