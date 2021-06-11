Pakistan congratulates UAE, four others for UN Security Council slot win

NEW YORK – The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Albania, Brazil, Gabon and Ghana were elected to the UN Security Council on Friday for 2022 and 2023.

The five newcomers, who have been elected as non-permanent, will join the council in January for a two-year stint.

Each candidate needed two-thirds of the votes in the 193-nation UN General Assembly’s secret ballot. The UAE managed to bag 179 votes while Albania secured 175 votes, compared to 181 for Brazil, 185 for Ghana and 183 for Gabon.

The 2022-2023 term will be the UAE’s second stint on the UN Security Council as it had also served from 1986-1987.

The 15-nation Security Council has 10 seats for non-permanent members but is dominated by its five permanent (P5) members – Russia, China, the US, Britain and France – which also hold the power of veto.

The UAE’s win came amid its major initiatives that include establishing diplomatic ties with Israel and launching a successful Mars probe.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to UN Munir Akram has congratulated all the five countries on their election as the new members of UNSC.

“Pakistan looks forward to working closely with the newly elected members to promote int’l peace & security, in accordance with the purpose & principles enshrined in the @UN Charter,” he wrote.