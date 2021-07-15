Pakistan confirms Taliban have control of border crossing on Afghan side

Pakistan confirmed Thursday that the Taliban have captured a key town on the Afghan side of its Chaman-Spin Boldak border.

“They have taken control of Spin Boldak border crossing,” said Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan wanted to reopen the border crossing with Afghanistan to facilitate cross border movement of the people.

On Wednesday, the Taliban claimed to seize the town as part of a sweeping offensive across the country amid paced-up withdrawal of foreign forces.

Recent scenes from Pak Afghan Friendship Gate at Chaman border…. pic.twitter.com/aAVmwsRaqs — Katherine (@Jinnah_Club) July 14, 2021

As the reports surfaced, Pakistan shut Friendship Gate at the Chaman border. Chaman Assistant Commissioner Arif Kakar has confirmed it to a local daily, adding that the security on the border was on high alert.

The Taliban continue to advance in Afghanistan with the group claiming that it has captured 85% territory since foreign forces have paced up their withdrawal, ending two-decade long war.

A Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah in a statement said that the Mujahideen have captured the key border town, Wesh, in Kandahar.

He said that Mujahideen have taken control of the key road between (Spin) Boldak and Chaman, adding that traders and residents will be provided security.

