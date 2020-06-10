Pakistan confirms record 117,172 corona cases in a day, 83 die

4 more MPs including Ahsan Iqbal test positive

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed 83 deaths by novel coronavirus in one day and the number of positive cases has surged to 117,172. The fatalities have jumped to 2,306.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center, record 6000 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours.

Punjab has reported 2,641 new coronavirus cases — the highest single-day increase recorded by any province so far — taking the provincial total to 43,460.

According to statistics provided by the provincial health department, 34 more people lost their lives in the province while battling Covid-19. Lahore has reported more than half of the virus cases Wedneday as its tally remained at 1408.

Untill now Sindh has 43,790 Corona patients, 15, 206 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 7,335 in Balochistan, 974 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 5,963 in Islamabad and 444 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Four more lawmakers, including PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report from the Parliament House.

The report, says the test results of Iqbal, Senator Sana Jamali, MNA Farrukh Habib and MNA Usman Qadri have come back positive.

Meanwhile, former additional medical superintendent of the PIC, Lahore, Dr Rahat Maqsood passed away due to the coronavirus, said the Jinnah Hospital Medical superintendent on Wednesday.

According to the MS, the doctor was diagnosed with the virus four days ago and was on a ventilator. The doctor had retired four months ago.

The virus has claimed at least 2,297 lives while around 36,308 coronavirus patients have recovered.

Furthermore, 807 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 696 in Sindh, 610 in KP, 62 in Balochistan, 57 in Islamabad, 14 in GB and 9 in Azad Kashmir.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has advised the residents experiencing Covid-19 symptoms, or know someone who is going through the same, to call 1700 and the government’s Rapid Response Teams will arrive at their home to collect swab samples, without charges.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah sounded alarm bells on Wednesday as the province saw the emergence of an astounding 2,487 cases and 42 infection-related deaths – the highest single-day numbers recorded so far.

Raising concerns over the worrying numbers, the CM said, “This is the highest number of cases reported in a day yet.