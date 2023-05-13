Pakistan confirms participation in the 2023 Special Olympics

Pakistan has confirmed its participation in the 2023 Special Olympics World Games which will take place next month in Berlin, Germany.

The competition will be held from 17th to 25th June with Pakistan sending a strong contingent of 117 athletes and 30 coaches for the event.

A reception in Karachi was hosted by Ronaq Lakhani, chairman of Special Olympics Pakistan, to honour the athletes, coaches and parents of the participants.

Mr Lakhani used the occasion to motivate the players and thank the Sindh government for its assistance in helping the athletes take part in the upcoming games.

It’s a big opportunity for all the athletes to hoist Pakistan’s flag at the international level. Our special kids are no lesser than anyone. They are skilled and competent enough. We are really looking forward to their achievements in Special Olympics, he was quoted as saying during his address.

I would like to thank Sindh government here for their all-out support. I think they have been our biggest supporters and well-wishers, he went on to add.

The 2023 Special Olympics will see thousands of athletes participate in the 24 sporting disciplines. Away from the drama of other Olympic games, Special Olympics are focused on building comradery among athletes rather than competitive structures.