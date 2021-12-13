Pakistan confirms first case of Omicron variant

ISLAMABAD – The National Institute of Health (NIH) Monday confirmed the first case of the new variant of Covid-19, Omicron, in Pakistan.

“The NIH has been able to confirm (via whole genome sequencing) that a recently suspected sample from Karachi is indeed the ‘Omicron variant’ of SARS-CoV2. This is the first confirmed case but continued surveillance of suspected samples is in place to identify the trends,” it said in a tweet.

The importance of getting vaccinated to protect from serious effects of existing and new variants is therefore highlighted. Please get yourself vaccinated according to guidelines issued by the NCOC, it added.

The NIH has been able to confirm (via whole genome sequencing) that a recently suspected sample from Karachi is indeed the ‘Omicron variant’ of SARS-CoV2. This is the first confirmed case but continued surveillance of suspected samples is in place to identify the trends. — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) December 13, 2021

The case was first detected by Agha Khan University Hospital (AKUH) in a patient through gene-sequencing.

“Gene sequencing at AKUH has confirmed the presence of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the first patient,” reads the statement from the AKUH. “The patient is at home and doing well. So far, no other patients with COVID-19 Omicron have been identified at AKUH,” it added.

On December 9, Pakistan reported its first suspected case of the variant, which was firest detected in South Africa.

However, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho had clarified that a genomic study would confirm whether it is the Omicron variant of the virus or not.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/ncoc-urges-provinces-to-hasten-covid-vaccinations-amid-omicron-threat/