Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has today, confirmed the details of Pakistan’s upcoming limited-over series against the Ireland women.

Ireland women are visiting Pakistan for the first time in their history. They will participate in three ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 fixtures from 4th to 9th November, which will be followed by three T20Is from 12th to 16th November.

All six matches will be played in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore with the visitors set to land in Pakistan on 29th October.

The Pakistan-Ireland series is each side’s second successive series in the ICC Women’s Championship. Pakistan won their last series against Sri Lanka 2-1 in Karachi in June.

Ireland joins Australia, West Indies and England men’s sides as the fourth international team to visit Pakistan in 2022.

Pakistan and Ireland women last faced each other during a tri-series fixture in Ireland with Australia as the third side.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof opined:

“We are all up for an exciting series against Ireland. The series will help us in attracting new fans to the women’s game.”

“We are eager to perform in front of our home crowd and win crucial ICC Women’s Championship points as qualifying directly for the next ODI World Cup is one of our main targets.”

Pakistan vs Ireland Women Series Itinerary:

4 November – First ODI

6 November – Second ODI

9 November – Third ODI

12 November – First T20I

14 November – Second T20I

16 November – Third T20I

Pakistan Women’s team is currently taking part in the Asia Cup where they will face Sri Lanka in the semifinal tomorrow.