Pakistan conducts successful test-fire of Ghaznavi ballistic missile

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The missile is capable of delivering nuclear and conventional warheads up to a range of 290 kilometers, the official statement added.

It was launched at the culmination of Annual Field Training Exercise of Army Strategic Forces Command.

It was designed and developed by the National Development Complex, with the first version in service with the Pakistan Army’s strategic command since 2004.

it is named after the 11th century Muslim Turkic conqueror Mahmud of Ghazni.

On Jan 20, Pakistan conducted a successful flight test of Shaheen-III, a surface-to-surface ballistic missile, capable of hitting targets as far as 2,750 kilometers, reported the military’s media wing on Wednesday.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the flight test aimed at revalidating various design and technology parameters of the weapon system.

President Dr. Arif Aliv, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Services Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, and chiefs of all three services have congratulated scientists and engineers on the successful test of the missile.

In May 2019, Pakistan had successfully test-fired a Shaheen-II ballistic missile, having a range of 1,500 Kms. The Shaheen missile series is named after a falcon that lives in the mountains of Pakistan.