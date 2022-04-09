Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Shaheen-III

Shaheen-III

Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday conducted a successful flight test of the Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile.

DG ISPR tweeted about the successful test of Shaheen-III and said that the test flight was aimed at revalidating various designs and technical parameters of the weapon system.

