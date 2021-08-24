Pakistan conducts indigenously developed Fatah-I’s successful test

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tuesday conducted a successful test flight of indigenously developed Fatah-1, Guided Multi Launch Rocket System, capable of delivering a conventional Warhead.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), rhe Weapon System will give Pakistan Army capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory.

The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and COAS have also congratulated the participating troops and scientists on successful conduct of the flight test.

Earlier this month, Pakistan conducted a successful training launch of surface-to-surface nuclear-capable ballistic missile Ghaznavi.

The training launch was aimed at ensuring operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command and re-validating technical parameters of the weapon system, ISPR had said in a statement.

Ghaznavi is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to a range of 290 kilometres.

The launch of the ballistic missiles had been witnessed by Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lt Gen Muhammad Ali; senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command and scientists and engineers of strategic organisations.

Gen Ali had appreciated the excellent standard of training, handling of the weapon system and execution of the launch mission in the field by troops.

The President, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the services chiefs had also congratulated all ranks of ASFC, scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of the launch.