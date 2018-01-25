Pakistan condemns US drone strike in Kurram Agency

KURRAM AGENCY : Pakistan condemns a drone strike in Kurram Agency carried out by the Resolute Support Mission (RSM) this morning, which targeted an Afghan refugee camp.

In a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was stated that Pakistan has continued to emphasize to the US the importance of sharing actionable intelligence so that appropriate action is taken against terrorists by our forces within our territory.

“Pakistan has also been stressing the need of early repatriation of Afghan refugees as their presence in Pakistan helps Afghan terrorists to melt and morph among them,” it added.

“Such unilateral actions, as that of today, are detrimental to the spirit of cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism.”

At least two people were killed in a US drone strike in Pakistan’s northwest tribal area of Kurram Agency today, According to official sources, two missiles hit a house in Spin Tal, a bordering area of North Waziristan Agencies.

There has been a slight uptick in U.S. drone strikes inside Pakistan in the mountainous border regions bordering Afghanistan since U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January 2017, though they are a long way off their peak in 2010.

Orignally published by NNI