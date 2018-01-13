Pakistan condemns unprovoked Indian ceasefire violation

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Foreign Office (FO) summoned on Friday the acting deputy Indian high commissioner to Pakistan to lodge a protest over the repeated violations by India along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

FO’s Director General for South Asia and Saarc Dr Mohammad Faisal informed the Indian diplomat that a 65-year-old woman was killed due to Indian firing along the LoC on January 11.

Another five have been injured due to Indian aggression since the beginning of the year, the statement said. He was told that despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. Indian forces have carried out more than 70 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary in just first 12 days of this year.

This resulted in the martyrdom of one innocent civilian and injuries to five others. This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing since last year when its forces committed more than 1900 ceasefire violations.

Indian Deputy High Commissioner was told that deliberate targeting of civilians is deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation. The Foreign Office urged India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

Pakistan urged that India should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

According to the FO, India committed 70 LoC violations in the first 12 days of the year and 1,900 violations in 2017.—INP