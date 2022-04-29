Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan

Islamabad: Pakistan, on Friday, strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, which caused the loss of precious Afghan lives while leaving many others injured.

A statement was issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, in which the spokesperson, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, extended solidarity on behalf of the Pakistani people with the people of Afghanistan.

“The Government and people of Pakistan extend their sympathies, support and solidarity to the people of Afghanistan and particularly with the bereaved families,” the spokesperson said.

“We believe these heinous acts of terrorism against innocent Afghans are aimed at weakening the resolve of the Afghan nation in pursuit of peace, stability and progress,” he added to this comment.

Referring to the Hazara and Shia community being a specific target of recent terror attacks, the spokesperson said that these acts of terrorism were also a matter of serious concern.

He also called on the international community to extend all possible support and assistance to Afghanistan in combating terrorism and overcoming these challenges.

Afghanistan attack

At least nine people were killed, and thirteen others were injured in two explosions within minutes of each other.

The blasts targeted two separate vehicles in Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province.

According to the police chief, the victims of the attack were travelling home to break their fast.

Later on, the responsibility for the heinous attack was claimed by the ISIS (ISIL) group.

