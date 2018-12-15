Pakistan condemns ruthless killing

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan has strongly condemned the abhorrent and ruthless killing of 14 innocent Kashmiris by occupied Indian forces. The father of a 3 month baby is among the victims.

“From blinding 18-month baby, Hiba, to murdering 14 year old Kashmiri boys, India makes a mockery of human rights everyday in IOK,” it said.

“The establishment of the OHCHR COI is imperative for bringing an immediate halt to Indian state sponsored terrorism and human right abuses in Indian-occupied Kashmir,” it added.

