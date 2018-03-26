Pakistan condemns missile attack on Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan condemned on Monday the ballistic missile attacks on Saudi Arabia.

On Sunday, the Saudi air force intercepted a missile over the northeastern part of the capital Riyadh, Saudi state television said.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs remarked: “Pakistan commends the Government of Saudi Arabia for destroying the missiles and limiting the casualties.”

The government of Pakistan reiterated its full support and solidarity with the “leadership, the government and people of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its territorial integrity and against the Haramain Sharifain.”

The attack was separately condemned by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on social media.

Asif tweeted: “We strongly condemn missile attack on Saudi Arabia. Pakistan remains fully committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom.”

Yemen’s Houthi-run SABA news agency reported that the group’s missile force had targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with a Burkan H2 missile.

The group also fired other types of missiles at airports in the southern Saudi cities of Abha, Jizan, and Najran, according to the SABA report.

Saudi authorities could not immediately be reached for comment.

It was not the first time that Saudi military has reported intercepting a missile in their territory.

Since November, Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have fired multiple missiles into Saudi Arabia, all of which Saudi forces say they intercepted.

On November 4, Saudi Arabia thwarted a rebel missile attack on Riyadh international airport that Crown Prince and Defence Minister Mohammed bin Salman said “may amount to an act of war” involving Iran.

Orignally published by INP