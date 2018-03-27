Pakistan condemns missile attack on Saudi Arabia

Reassures Riyadh of its support

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan condemned on Monday the ballistic missile attacks on Saudi Arabia.

On Sunday, the Saudi air force intercepted a missile over the northeastern part of the capital Riyadh, Saudi state television said.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs remarked: “Pakistan commends the Government of Saudi Arabia for destroying the missiles and limiting the casualties.” The government of Pakistan reiterated its full support and solidarity with the “leadership, the government and people of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its territorial integrity and against the Haramain Sharifain.”

The attack was separately condemned by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on social media. Asif tweeted: “We strongly condemn missile attack on Saudi Arabia. Pakistan remains fully committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom.”

Saudi forces intercepted seven Yemeni rebel missiles on Sunday, including over the capital Riyadh, in a deadly escalation on the eve of the third anniversary of the Saudi-led coalition’s intervention in Yemen. One Egyptian was killed and two of his countrymen were wounded by falling shrapnel in Riyadh, authorities said, with residents reporting loud explosions and bright flashes in the sky shortly before midnight.

The Huthi rebels fired three missiles at Riyadh and four others at the southern cities of Khamis Mushait, Jizan and Najran, with the coalition saying they all targeted populated areas.“This aggressive and hostile action by the Iran-backed Huthi group proves that the Iranian regime continues to support the armed group with military capabilities,” coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said.

The firing of multiple ballistic missiles towards cities is a serious development.