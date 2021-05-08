Pakistan condemns Isreal’s attack on Al-Aqsa

Pakistan has firmly denounced the Israeli Occupation Forces’ attacks on worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque and reaffirmed its unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

According to The Guardian, at least 178 Palestinians were injured in clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday, where Israeli police used rubber bullets and stun grenades as Palestinians hurled stones and bottles.

Several hundred demonstrators gathering outside the residences of families awaiting eviction were dispersed by police using water cannons installed on armored vehicles.

Over Ramadan, tensions have risen in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank over the possibility of Palestinians being evicted from homes on property claimed by Jewish settlers.

Following the clashes, the Foreign Office (FO) issued a statement condemning the assault and stating that it violated both humanitarian and human rights rules. Pakistan prayed for the victims to heal quickly and urged the international community to move quickly to secure Palestinian citizens.

“For lasting peace in the region, we once again underscore the need for a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State,” FO statement added.

