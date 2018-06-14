Pakistan condemns Indian ceasefire violation along LoC

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The acting director general (SA & SAARC), on Wednesday summoned the Indian Acting Deputy High Commissioner and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control on 12th June(Tuesday) in Chirikot Sector, resulting in the martyrdom of one innocent civilian named M Shakeel in Trothi village.

According to press release, the Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas.

In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 1100 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the martyrdom of 29 innocent civilians, while injuring 117 others. This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017, when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

The acting director general (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary. —INP