Pakistan condemns Houthis attacks on KSA

By
News desk
-
9

Pakistan has strongly condemned the launch of ballistic missile by Houthis towards Jazan that had been aimed against civilian infrastructure and economic installations.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson in a statement in Islamabad said the successful interception of the ballistic missile by the Royal Saudi Air Defense Force prevented loss of innocent lives and is commendable.

Such attacks not only violate international law but also threaten peace and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region. INP

