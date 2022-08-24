Pakistan condemns derogatory, blasphemous remarks of Indian lawmaker against Holy Prophet (PBUH)

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday issued yet another strong condemnation of the derogatory and blasphemous remarks of yet another Indian lawmaker of the ruling BJP against the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that Pakistan strongly condemns the highly provocative and sacrilegious remarks made against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Raja Singh, a BJP official and a member of the state legislative assembly of the Indian state of Telangana.

“This is the second time in the last three months that a senior BJP leader has made disrespectful comments against our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” the statement read.

It stated that these highly derogatory remarks have gravely hurt the feelings of the people of Pakistan and billions of Muslims around the world.

Pakistan also condemned the release of the lawmaker on bail within hours of arrest.

Alluding to the case of Nupur Sharma, who also made similar sacrilegious remarks earlier it said that the current incident once again highlights the present Indian regime’s obsessively spiteful demeanour towards Muslims and the worrying trajectory of Islamophobia in India.

“The fact is that India is nothing more than an undeclared “Hindu Rashtra” where Muslims are routinely denigrated, dispossessed and marginalized and their religious beliefs are trampled under majoritarian hegemonism.”

It stated that Pakistan demands the Indian government to take immediate and decisive action against the BJP members habitually involved in attacking Islam and targeting the dignity of our beloved Prophet (PBUH).

It added that Pakistan calls on the international community to take urgent cognizance of the aggravating situation of Islamophobia in India and hold the current BJP government to account for its overt espousal of an anti-Muslim and anti-Islam agenda.