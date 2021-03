Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned an attack on a petroleum distribution terminal in Jizan region of Saudi Arabia.

“Such attacks, causing fear and terror as well as disruption of commercial activities, cannot be condoned,” Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhri said in a statement.

“Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its security and territorial integrity,” the statement read.—INP