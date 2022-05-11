Pakistan condemns anti-Azaan measures in Karnataka

Pakistan has condemned the deeply disturbing anti-Azaan measures taken in the Indian state of Karnataka. In a press release issued on Tuesday, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said we condemn the highly deplorable incidents involving playing of Hanuman Chalisa and other Hindu devotional songs on loudspeakers as a counter to the Muslims call to prayer at various mosques in Indian state of Karnataka.

The disturbing incidents occurred only a day after Sri Ram Sena Chief made the despicable call for drowning the Azaan through the provocative playing of Hanuman Chalisa and other Hindu religious hymns. It is condemnable that a reprehensible so-called Azan se Azaadi campaign has been launched by Hindu fanatic groups in Karnataka which lays bare the new level of religious radicalism in the BJP-ruled India. The spokesperson said it is also noted with deep regret that loudspeakers are being removed from mosques across various states in India under the pretext of ensuring communal harmony. The othering of Muslims in India and exclusionary policies aimed at denying their fundamental right to profess and practice their religion, only expose the deep-seated anti-Muslim prejudices in the Indian state and society. He said Pakistan calls upon the Indian government to transparently investigate the incidents of widespread violence against minorities, particularly Muslims, and their places of worship and take measures to stop such incidents from recurring in the future. He said India must ensure the safety, security and well-being of minorities. The spokesperson said Pakistan also calls on the international community to take note of the aggravating situation of Islamophobia in India, and play its due role in ensuring the religious freedom and safety of the beleaguered Muslim community residing in India.