Pakistan committed to strengthen ties with KSA: PM

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk has said that Pakistan is committed to further strengthen the cooperative relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all areas of mutual interest.

He was talking to Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed bin Al-Malkiy who paid a courtesy call on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister also briefed the Ambassador on the electoral process in Pakistan with the objective to hold free and fair elections in July followed by the formation of the new Government in August.

The Ambassador conveyed his best wishes for the future and peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

He conveyed greetings of the Saudi leadership to the Prime Minister, congratulating him on assumption of the office of the Prime Minister.

The Ambassador said there were excellent opportunities for Saudi businessmen to invest in Pakistan. He said the Commercial Section of the Embassy is therefore actively working to promote commercial relations between the two brotherly countries.

Both sides reiterated the close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and the need to enhance bilateral economic relations with focus on trade and investment.