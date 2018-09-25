Pakistan committed to safeguarding Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity

88th anniversary of Kingdom’s National Day celebrated

Zubair Qureshi

Pakistan remains committed to safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and will defend the country against any foreign aggression.

This solemn pledge was made by Federal Minister for Defence, Pervaiz Khattak while addressing a reception marking 88th National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hosted by Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki at a local hotel.

Saudi National Day is one of the rare occasions in the federal capital where one can see a galaxy of guests hailing from all schools of thought, faiths, professions, walks of life, etc.

Besides the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ministers and parliamentarians, religious scholars also attended the event in large number. Some of the noted guests included Minister for Information & Broadcasting Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Leaders of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Senate Shahbaz Sharif and Raja Zafarul Haq, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi, former Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, former Chairman Senate Mohammad Mian Soomro, Allama Tahir Ashrafi, Allama Sajid Mir, PPP leader Zamarud Khan and parliamentarians.

Members of the diplomatic corps and representatives of civil society also attended the reception.

Pervaiz Khattak congratulated Ambassador Nawaf on the national day of his country and hoped the relations between the two countries would further grow with the passage of time and under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud and people of Saudi Arabia have deep love and affection for Pakistani nation, and in return the same is expressed by the Pakistani rulers and people.

Kingdom being the place where two Holy Mosques are situated is dear to them above anything else.

Addressing on the occasion, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to choose Saudi Arabia as the destination of his first official visit abroad after assuming the office reflected sincere intention of the new government to work with Saudi Arabia.

He said Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was Pakistan’s first and foremost strategic ally.

Ambassador Nawaf said Saudi-Pak relations were characterized by their strength and durability as they were deeply rooted since more than seven decades after the independence of Pakistan.

“These historic ties of strategic depth are based on the principle of brotherhood and religion,” he added. On the occasion, Saudi Ambassador did not forget to mention those half million Pakistanis who are working in the Holy Land. They are making great contributions to Saudi Arabia’s revitalization and prosperity, he said.

Later a cake was also cut to mark the national day of Kingdom. A photo exhibition was also organized on the occasion while the highlight of the evening was traditional Saudi dance.

