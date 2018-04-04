Pakistan committed to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogues: Nasser Janjua

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India have agreed to explore the possibilities of more cooperation and of improving bilateral relations to ultimately take it towards comprehensive process of dialogue.

This was agreed during a meeting between National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua and Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria, who made a pre-planned courtesy call on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

They discussed matters pertaining to improving the bilateral relations including the recent worsening situation in Indian Held Kashmir.

Nasser Khan Janjua said Pakistan is deeply committed to the cause of Kashmir and supports to resolve this issue politically and according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people. He said Pakistan is pursuing the policy of friendly relations with all its neighbours including normalcy of relationship with India.

“Pakistan is deeply committed to the cause of Kashmir and supports to resolve this issue politically and according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people. Process of dialogue is the only way forward to resolve our disputes. It is by way of peaceful resolution of our disputes which can enable both the countries to belong to the future” he added.

The adviser expressed serious concerns over the ongoing human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said the use of force alone can lead us nowhere and it rather diminishes hope, injures the society and further worsens the fragile situation.

He said process of dialogue is the only way forward to resolve our disputes.

The envoy acknowledged that Pakistan and India definitely need to improve their bilateral relations and said “both countries have immense potential to improve the relationship, and cater to each other’s needs”.

He also suggested to work on taking small steps for improving the bilateral relations including exchange of prisoners, visits of medical teams and trade initiatives.

“We can build on these small steps between us and take the relationship towards normalcy to address the bigger issues” he added.

Both sides agreed to explore the possibilities of more cooperation and of improving bilateral relations to ultimately take it towards comprehensive process of dialogue.

Orignally published by NNI