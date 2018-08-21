Pakistan committed to objectives of SAARC: FM

Islamabad

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has telephoned Shah Mehmood Qureshi to congratulate him on assuming charge as Foreign Minister of Pakistan, state-run media reported on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed his admiration for the resolve and determination displayed by the Government and people of Nepal, as they rebuilt the country after the devastating earthquake.

The Foreign Minister also appreciated the development of tourism in Nepal, which he stressed was a priority for Pakistan.The Foreign Minister also emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to the principles and objectives of SAARC and its importance for regional development.

He expressed the hope that SAARC could be rejuvenated as a vibrant regional organization to build economic synergies and assist in improving the lives of the peoples of South Asia.—TNS

Share on: WhatsApp