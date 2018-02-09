Pakistan committed to stability, peace in region: Khurram Dastgir

RAWALPINDI : General Mikhail Kostarakos, Chairman EU Military Committee called on Federal Minister for Defence, Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan, in his office at Ministry of Defence Rawalpindi Thursday.

Federal Minister lauded the services of visiting dignitary towards global peace and stability. He mentioned that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with EU.

Federal Minister commended EU’s efforts in uplift and development of KPK, particularly Malakand Division.

During the meeting, he emphasized that Pakistan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reiterated Pakistan’s zero tolerance against use of Pakistan’s soil to promote terrorism against any country.

He further mentioned that Pakistan has been providing multi-faceted support to international community in war against terrorism.

General Mikhail Kostarakos expressed the desire to enhance cooperation between Pakistan and EU. He highlighted the importance of better communication and interaction at various levels under a mutually agreed framework.

“Pakistan is committed to stability and peace in the region with particular focus on its relation with Afghanistan. A peaceful Afghanistan is not only in the interest of Pakistan but the whole region” said the Minister.

General Mikhail Kostarakos also shared his views on Afghanistan.

Khurram Dastagir highlighted that Pakistan at this critical juncture in war against terror wants more trade than aid to address root causes of extremism like un-employment and poverty.

He also expressed Pakistan’s desire to enhance collaboration in the field of defence and defence production especially the ease of access to defence technology of EU member countries.

Orignally published by NNI