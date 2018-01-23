Pakistan committed to improve trade ties with SAARC countries

Rajwana greets Iftikhar Malik for re-election

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Governor Punjab Muhammad Rafique Rajwana on Monday congratulated the veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik for his election as Vice President (VP) of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Pak chapter for the sixth consecutive time and hoped that he will continue to exploit his potentials for the promotion of trade and industry in South Asia especially Pakistan.

Muhammad Rafique Rajwana said that the election of Malik is a proof of his untiring efforts for the business community of the region. The measures taken by him as SAARC Chamber VP for the promotion of regional trade speaks volumes of his business acumen, he added. He said that the efforts of Malik will go a long way in bringing the SAARC countries closer and enhancing trade among all the member states.

Federal Minister for Commerce and Textile Muhammad Pervaiz Malik in a telephonic conversation with Iftikhar Ali Malik felicitated him on his success. He said Iftikhar is a seasoned businessman and had already successfully served the business community at the LCCI, FPCCCI Presidents and founder Chairman Pak US Business Council.

Pervaiz Malik said Pakistan is fully committed to improve trade relations among SAARC countries including India to make South Asia the most economically integrated region in the world.“South Asia is one of the most dynamic regions in the world, but it is also one of the least integrated, as its intra-regional trade accounts for just 5% of total trade, compared with 25% in the Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN).

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) govt is committed to restore peace and ensuring prosperity in the SAARC region and at the same time, Pakistan wants to maintain her foreign and trade relations with other countries on the bases of mutual respect. By building common interests across borders, regional integration could enhance stability in this volatile region, which is home to 570 million poor.

He said that in the world, trade partnership is being promoted and trading blocs are being made, therefore, we also have to improve trade in the region, adding that Pakistan is hopeful of neighboring country to review its attitude for the cause of regional peace and prosperity.

Patron-in-Chief United Business Group (UBG) S.M Muneer also greeted Iftikhar and said Malik is incarnation of virtue and honesty and a true patriot who has been working for the better image of the country besides safeguarding the interests of the business community. He said he is much optimistic that under his dynamic leadership, trade among the SAARC countries will be improved and all hurdles will be removed in this regard.

FPCCI President Ghazanfar Bilour also congratulated Iftikhar Ali Malik and said the member states of SAARC are still far from their goal of regional economic integration. It is important to build a sound foundation without which the goal of South Asian Economic Union would only remain a dream.