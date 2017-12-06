Pakistan committed to achieving health related SDGs: Saira

ISLAMABAD :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar said on Wednesday that Pakistan was fully committed to achieving the health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Addressing the 8th Annual Public Health Conference here, she said that Pakistan adopted SDGs in February 2016 through a parliamentary resolution that was passed unanimously and Pakistan’s National Health Vision 2016-2025 is fully aligned and in synchrony with the SDGs.She said that Pakistan is fighting the final battle against polio after major achievements by our country, winning appreciation of the international community. There has been an increase in coverage of children vaccinated under Expanded Programme on Immunization by 15-20 percent. She said that Vaccine Logistics Management Information System (VLMIS) has been introduced. The entire supply and storage system has been certified by ISO in accordance with international best practices and appreciated by GAVI as a model to be replicated.“We are working to optimize the use of antimicrobial medicines in health sector, agriculture and animal health sector through implementation of a multi-pronged strategy in line with our national AMR policy.”She said Pakistan’s Joint External Evaluation of International Health Regulations and Global Health Security Agenda have won appreciation from global health community and are being seen as a model for others to follow. Saira Tarar said “for the first time in Pakistan, we introduced a comprehensive and futuristic drug pricing policy which will eliminate all discretionary powers and also allowing for reduction in drugs prices.”

Orignally published by APP