KABUL – Pakistan slammed Afghanistan for giving its soil to terrorists outfits, days after multiple terrorist attacks in which nine soldiers embraced martyrdom.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif delivers a stinging rebuke against Afghanistan for neglecting its duties as a neighbor, and for ignoring key pledges made in the Doha peace agreement, specifically its assurance against terrorism.

In a social media post, Asif reminded the neighboring country that Islamabad provided refuge to five to six million Afghan refugees for decades with all their rights intact.

He lamented that militants who shed the blood of Pakistanis find refuge on the other side of the border.

Asif cautioned that the deteriorating situation could no longer persist, adding that Pakistan holds right to take all possible resources and measures, with the guidance of Allah, to safeguard its territory.

افغانستان ھمسایہ اور برادر ملک ھونے کا حق نہیں ادا کر رہا اور نہ ھی دوہہ معاہدے کی پاسداری کر رہا ھے. 50/60 لاکھ افغانوں کو تمامتر حقوق کیساتھ پاکستان میں 40/50 سال پناہ میسر ھے. اسکے بر عکس پاکستانیوں کا خون بہانے والے دھشت گردوں کو افغان سر زمین پہ پناہ گائیں میسر ھیں. یہ صورت… — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) July 15, 2023

Pakistan’s top civil and military leadership conveyed message amid sharp rise in terror activities, specifically in KPK and Balochistan.