Web Desk

A magnificent spell of fast bowling from Duanne Olivier inspired a Pakistan collapse after tea on the second day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Thursday, leaving South Africa needing 149 to win.

Pakistan slipped from 100 for one at tea to 190 all out, at one point losing five wickets for 25 in 11 overs. The last wicket fell shortly before the close of play which did not leave enough time for South Africa to start their chase.

