Pakistan cognizant of threats to CPEC, says Asad Umar at JCC meeting

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar highlighted on Thursday Pakistan is cognizant of the threats to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and have enhanced the security arrangements to deal with threats, in an effective manner.

He stated this during the 10th meeting of Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on CPEC, which was held through videoconference. The meeting was co-chaired by Ning Jizhe, Vice Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of China.

In opening remarks, Umar congratulated his Chinese counterpart on the 72nd Foundation Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, and the 100th Anniversary of the establishment of the Communist Party of China.

He said that CPEC cooperation and work on all projects continued unhindered despite the Pandemic, mainly due to the resolute commitment of top leadership from both sides.

The planning minister termed that Phase-2 of CPEC “even more promising” as it broadens the scope of cooperation and focuses on small industrial, Scientific and Technological as well as Agricultural cooperation.

“We are working to ensure stable policy, ease of doing business, and better incentives for private sector participation for a sustainable development model,” he said.

“The Prime Minister has issued directions to empower SEZs Authorities and Management Companies to provide full facilitation to investors,” he said, adding: “It has also been decided to establish a dedicated Investor Facilitation Centre for Chinese investors.”

Addressing a press conference after the JCC meeting, the planning minister said that need and importance for security is increasing due to rising Chinese investment in Pakistan.

He said that both sides expressed their sadness over the Dasu incident in which several Chinese were killed.

He said that CPEC was a target of some anti-Pakistan forces in the world “particularly our eastern neighbour “.