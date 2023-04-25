Pakistan cricket team’s head coach Grant Bradburn has offered his take on how New Zealand managed to draw the T20I series against his side.

The 56-year-old alluded to Pakistan’s old habits of failing to pull together as a team and instead relying on individual efforts to bail themselves out in every situation.

Mickey [Arthur] and I have already addressed the team a number of times, we’ve inspired them and galvanised them into believing we have the group. But as I said before, we have a team of champions, we don’t have a champion team as of yet. And that’s what we’re looking to build, Bradburn was quoted as saying by The News.

Bradburn also confirmed that changes are on the way to change this mentality.

We’re going to support the players with clarity, but we’re also going to demand them to lift themselves and get better. If we bring the game that is been successful for us over the last two or three years, we will come second and we will go backwards we have to understand what brand of the game we need to play in Asia Cup and World Cup. And we need to adapt to that very quickly, he went on to add.

The New Zealand series was the first assignment for Grant Bradburn as the head coach of the Pakistan Cricket team.

He will hope to iron out the flaws when the two sides start their ODI series on April 27th from the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.