Pakistan closes Mazar-e-Sharif’s consulate after failed attack

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Pakistan Consulate General in Mazar-e-Sharif was closed after an Afghan woman was caught trying to sneak a hand grenade into the consulate, in her personal bag.

According to a press release issued by the Foreign Office on Sunday, the woman was arrested by the police and is under investigation to find perpetrators of the failed attack.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul has urged the Afghan Foreign Office to provide foolproof security to its Consulate General in Mazar-e-Sharif and to share the findings of its investigation at the earliest.

Pakistan Consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif will remain closed for visa services till the provision of fool-proof security by the authorities in Mazar-e-Sharif to prevent any untoward incident in the Consulate General.

The incident comes a day after the United State negotiators and the Afghan Taliban admitted “progress on vital issues” in their talks in Qatar, albeit the insurgents said there was no agreement on ceasefire or talks with the Afghan government, which they deride as American puppet.

In a first, Taliban, US publicly admit ‘progress on vital issues’ in talks

US chief negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad held negotiations with Taliban representatives at their political office in Doha for six days, much longer than planned and longer than any previous attempt to end the bloody conflict.

The latest development hinted that the longest, deadliest, and costliest war in the American history might be coming to an end as the two sides appear to be edging towards a peace deal.—Agencies

