STAFF REPORTER LAHORE Pakistan clinched the second game of the threematch Twenty20 series against Bangladesh on Saturday at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, winning the tournament 2-0. The hosts comfortably chased the 137-run target set by the visiting team, who had won the toss and elected to bat first. The only hiccup in the largely one-sided contest was opener Ahsan Ali being sent back to the stands for a duck, caught by Mahmudullah Riyad off paceman Shafiul Islam in the second over